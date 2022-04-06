Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Chandigarh News
chandigarh news

Amit Talwar takes over as new Mohali deputy commissioner

The new deputy commissioner said his first priority was to break the drug supply nexus in Mohali district and strengthen all de-addiction centres.
Amit Talwar is a 2013-batch IAS officer. (HT Photo)
Updated on Apr 06, 2022 01:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

Amit Talwar, a 2013-batch IAS officer, took charge as the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali district at the District Administrative Complex in Sector 76 on Tuesday.

Upon his arrival, a guard of honour was presented to him by a Punjab Police contingent.

After taking over the charge, Talwar held a meeting with senior officers and took stock of the situation in the district.

The new DC said his first priority was to break the drug supply nexus in the district and strengthen all de-addiction centres.

“In line with the directions given by Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, we will strive to provide accountable and responsible administration to the people of the district.

We will work to provide benefits of government services to people at their doorsteps, so they don’t have to queue up government offices unnecessarily,” he said.

Stating that there will be no compromise on corruption, Talwar said services will be provided to people in a transparent and time-bound manner.

Talwar replaces 2009-batch IAS officer Isha Kalia, who served Mohali for nearly six months since September 2021.

Prior to this, Talwar had also served as an SDM in Mohali from 2010 to 12. He then took on the role of director, transport, in Chandigarh administration, before heading the Punjab water supply and sanitation department.

