Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet arrested by Jalandhar police in drug case

Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet Singh has been arrested by Jalandhar police in a drug case, a senior police official said on Friday. Radical Sikh preacher and Khadoor Sahib MP Amritpal Singh’s brother Harpreet Singh (in pic) has been arrested by Jalandhar police in a drug case. (File photo)

Harpreet Singh was arrested along with another accomplice, Lovepreet Singh, alias Luv, by Jalandhar Rural police on Thursday evening, the official said.Four grams of ICE (methamphetamine) drug was recovered from him during the checking of the car in which the duo was travelling, he said.

The official said that Harpreet Singh is aged between 30-35 years and “was into some despatching work in transport”.Both Harpreet Singh and Lovepreet Singh belong to Amritsar, he added.

Amritpal Singh is lodged in a the high-security Dibrugarh jail in Assam for offences under the National Security Act (NSA). Recently, he was flown to Delhi for taking oath as a Lok Sabha member.

Having fought the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as an Independent, Amritpal won the Khadoor Sahib seat by defeating Congress candidate Kulbir Singh Zira.

Amritpal Singh, who heads the ‘Waris Punjab De’ outfit, and has styled himself after militant Sikh preacher Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with nine of his associates under the NSA.

He was arrested in Moga’s Rode village after he and his supporters barged into the Ajnala police station, breaking barricades, brandishing swords and guns, and clashed with police personnel in an attempt to free one of his aides from custody on February 23 last year.