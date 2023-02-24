Amritpal Singh, the new face of fundamentalist fringe

The sudden rise of Sikh hardliner Amritpal Singh as the new face of fundamentalist fringe in Punjab is posing a major challenge for Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government. 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh speaks to media after his supporters break barricades and enter the police station demanding the release of Amritpal Singh's close aide in Ajnala near Amritsar on Thursday. (ANI Pic Service)

The 29-year-old pro-Khalistan controversial leader has been dubbed as ‘Bhindranwale 2.0’ by his supporters. Amritpal has invoked the teachings of Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale --- who was killed on June 6, 1984 --- during Operation Bluestar, with renewed calls for the freedom of Punjab and the creation of Khalistan. He styles his turban, wears traditional robes and other Sikh articles just like the slain militant preacher.

Like Bhidranwale, his new avatar moves with an army of heavily armed Nihang Sikhs who shower flower petals on him wherever he goes.

Till the middle of last year, Amritpal was working in a transport company in Dubai. He came back to India and became a baptised Sikh. Soon, he took over as chief of ‘Waris Punjab De’, a Punjab-based social organisation, formed by the actor-activist Deep Sidhu who was killed in an accident in February last year.

Amritpal hails from Jallu-Pur Khaira village falling under Baba Bakala town in Amritsar district. A vocal espouser of Khalistan ideology, Amritpal is a favourite speaker in the congregations of Sikh hardliners. On September 29, Amritpal addressed a large gathering at Rode, the native village of Bhindranwale in Moga district.

Political parties have accused him of trying to destablise Punjab, while some of his critics say he is increasing the divide between Sikhs and other communities, especially Hindus. His detractors also say that his speeches could take the youth in the direction of extremism. He recently faced a huge backlash from Sikh sangat after his supporters broke the chairs meant for elderly at Jalandhar’s Model Town Gurdwara. Despite courting controversies, he has a large number of youth followers. He also has a large following on social media. He often claims in his speech that the drug problem in Punjab is because of the Indian state which wants to finish Sikhs systematically.

His anti-migrant stance is also clearly visible in his speeches as he says “Punjab is for Punjabis” and that jobs need to be reserved for locals at all levels.

Also, through is ‘Amrit Prachar’, he tries to strike a chord with youngsters by talking about drug menace and other social evils. The Central agencies have been keeping a close watch on his activities and a detailed dossier prepared on him reveals that he is getting strong financial support from the Khalistani elements settled abroad. He recently got married to a London-based girl in a Gurdwara in Nakodar and has termed it a reverse migration of people settled abroad to Punjab.

Two days ago, Amritpal had issued a threat to Union home minister Amit Shah that he could also meet the same fate as of late Prime Minister Indira Gandhi if atrocities on Sikhs continue in India. “Indira tried to suppress, what happened? Now Amit Shah can fulfil his wish and see,” Amritpal said when asked about Shah’s recent statement that the MHA is keeping a close eye on Khalistani supporters in Punjab.

His increasing activities, especially when Bhagwant Mann-led government is trying to make a congenial atmosphere to woo Industrial houses to set up their business in Punjab, have created unease among the urban segment dominated by the Hindu community in the state as well, admitted a senior Punjab Police official, who did not wish to be named.

