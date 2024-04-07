Amritsar: 12 lakh looted at gunpoint from ICICI bank branch

Three masked men looted ₹12 lakh from a branch of ICICI bank situated on Tarn Taran road at gunpoint. The incident happened at 2 pm when the three accused entered the bank and threatened the manager and bank employee with firearms and asked them to hand over the cash. After taking the cash, the trio fled from the spot. Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said all the accused have been traced, and police will soon share details in this regard.

Police investigating the crime scene after ₹ 12 lakh were looted at gunpoint from ICICI Bank on Tarn Taran road in Amritsaron on Saturday. (HT)