Amritsar: 3 Verka firing suspects held after encounter

Following a shooting incident in the Verka area on Tuesday, the Amritsar Commissionerate Police arrested three persons after an exchange of fire.

The police traced the suspects to the home of the main accused, Nav, following a tip off. (HT File)

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According to officials, led by commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar, a team from the Verka police while patrolling near a railway crossing received information about a violent clash between two groups near the Verka bus stand during which shots were fired.

Eyewitnesses stated that a group of eight to nine armed individuals arrived in two vehicles, brandishing pistols and sharp-edged weapons. One of them reportedly fired multiple shots at a complainant, but the target escaped unhurt, causing the attackers to flee the scene

Following a tip-off, police traced the suspects to the home of the main accused, Nav. The situation turned violent when 5–6 suspects approached on foot and opened fire at the police party to escape arrest.

Following a brief exchange of fire, police apprehended Krishna Sonar, 19, after he allegedly fired at the police while attempting to escape. Police retaliated in self-defense, injuring Sonar in both legs. He was apprehended and shifted to Civil Hospital, Amritsar, where he is undergoing treatment.

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{{^usCountry}} His associate, Ranjit Singh, alias Bobby, managed to escape but was later arrested along with another accused, Gautam Mehra. Police also recovered a .32 bore pistol used in the incident, added Bhullar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} His associate, Ranjit Singh, alias Bobby, managed to escape but was later arrested along with another accused, Gautam Mehra. Police also recovered a .32 bore pistol used in the incident, added Bhullar. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Police Station Verka. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Arms Act at Police Station Verka. Further investigation is underway. {{/usCountry}}

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