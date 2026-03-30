Amritsar: Arms smuggling bid foiled, 2 sub-machine guns seized

AMRITSAR: Amritsar commissionerate police have foiled an illegal arms smuggling attempt with recovery of two 9MM sub-machine guns and an empty magazine, said Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav on Sunday. Punjab Police recovered two 9mm sub-machine guns and an empty magazine in Amritsar, linking the arms shipment to fugitive gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon, in Amritsar on Sunday. (DGP Punjab Police)

The recovered weapons were found marked with “Ghaffar Security”. Yadav said that preliminary investigation has revealed that the recovered consignment was linked to notorious gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon. The weapons were being supplied through his network for carrying out anti national and criminal activities in the state, he said.

The DGP said that further investigation is underway to identify the absconding accused and dismantle the entire network.

Sharing operational details, Amritsar commissioner of police (CP) Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said that acting on specific intelligence, police teams set up a checkpoint in the area of Guru Ki Wadali in Chheharta, and attempted to intercept two unidentified youth riding a motorcycle. On spotting police, the suspects panicked and attempted to flee, he said, adding that during their escape, they dropped a kit bag.

He said a search of the recovered kit bag led to the recovery of two illegal 9MM sub-machine guns and one empty magazine.

Gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Goldy Dhillon is involved in multiple serious crimes including murder, robbery, attempt to murder, kidnapping, rioting, extortion and illegal arms supply, Bhullar said. Police teams have booked Gurpreet alias Goldy Dhillon and his three associates and raids are being conducted to nab the absconding bike-borne persons, he added.

A case under Section 25(I-A) of the Arms Act has been registered at Chheharta police station in Amritsar, said officials.