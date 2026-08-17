Amritsar cops seize 690-gm IED, say terror plot foiled

The police on Sunday claimed to have foiled a terror plot to target a police establishment with the recovery of a 690-gm improvised explosive device (IED), an electronic detonator, battery, timer and an iron box packed in a wax-wrapped packet on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday.

Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the IED was recovered during intensified checking in the wake of Independence Day. (HT)

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Director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the explosive material was handled as per established security protocols and defused by the bomb disposal squad. “The Amritsar rural police have foiled a design of anti-national elements and averted a potential threat to public safety,” he said.

The DGP said that further investigation was underway to identify and apprehend those behind the plot.

Giving details, Amritsar rural senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said the IED was recovered during intensified checking in the wake of Independence Day.

“On the night of August 15-16, while assistant sub-inspector ASI Kulbir Singh was carrying out night patrolling, a suspicious black-coloured, wax-wrapped packet was found lying in the jurisdiction of Gaggomahal police post,” Chahal said, adding that on examination, it was found to contain a suspected IED along with an electronic detonator, a battery, a timer, and an iron box.

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{{^usCountry}} The SSP said that the bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and the explosive material was safely destroyed, while the remaining items were seized. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The SSP said that the bomb disposal squad was called to the spot and the explosive material was safely destroyed, while the remaining items were seized. {{/usCountry}}

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