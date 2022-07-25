Amritsar encounter: Goldy Brar told shooters to surrender, but they refused

Faridkot: Days after Punjab Police shot dead Manpreet Singh, alias Mannu and Jagroop Singh, alias Roopa, allegedly linked to the killing of singer Sidhu Moose Wala in an encounter, Canada- based gangster Goldy Brar, who conspired the murder, claimed in a social media post that they contacted him during the police siege and refused to surrender.

A post uploaded on the social media account of Goldy Brar, which HT was not able to verify, said “Jagroop and Manpreet have done a lot for us and they will never forget it. We will stay in contact with their families.”

Brar claimed that when they were confronting the police, Roopa called him and informed that police has surrounded them. “I told him to surrender with assurance that I will get you out. But they refused and wanted to take police head-on. They continuously fought with police for hours,” he added in the post.

He further claimed there were eight persons who killed Moose Wala. However, police have identified six shooters and said that two modules were involved in the killing who were directly in touch with Goldy Brar.

Haryana module led by Priyavrat, alias Fauji, included Kashish alias Kuldeep, Ankit Sirsa and Deepak, alias Mundi. While, Mannu and Roopa were part of the Punjab module. Delhi Police had arrested Priyavrat, Ankit and Kashish. However, the sixth shooter Mundi is still absconding.

At one point in time, Roopa and Mannu had agreed to surrender in front of mediapersons, but soon changed their mind, according to a police officer who was part of the operation.

In his post, Goldy claimed the report saying that he did not answer Ankit’s Sirsa call and paid him money after the singer’s murder are incorrect. “They all are my brothers and I have already arranged everything for them,” he added.

A member of special investigation team (SIT) said that the claim of interaction of shooters with Goldy Brar can be confirmed after forensic analysis of the mobile phones recovered from the encounter spot. He said both had destroyed their mobile phones when police surrounded them.

