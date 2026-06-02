Amritsar govt school teacher hacked to death

A government school teacher was hacked to death by two motorcycle-borne assailants in the Jandiala area of Amritsar district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place around 11 am when the victim Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi village, was returning home after dropping his daughter at a tuition centre. (iStock)

The incident took place around 11 am when the victim Jagdeep Singh, a resident of Talwandi village, was returning home after dropping his daughter at a tuition centre, they said.

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“Jagdeep was intercepted by two unidentified youths on a motorcycle attacked with sharp-edged weapons. He died on the spot,” said a police official.

Police teams were rushed to the site and a probe has been initiated. “The exact motive behind the murder is yet to be established. However, initial inquiries indicate that the crime could be linked to an attempted robbery,” said police.

Authorities are scanning CCTV footage to identify the suspects. A case has been registered.

Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja flayed the AAP government alleging that law and order situation in the state was “deteriorating” day by day. “In Jandiala Guru, a school teacher was brutally attacked near the Narayangarh drain, resulting in his death. In another shocking incident, Gurcharan Singh, a grocery trader in Makhu, Ferozepur, was shot dead in broad daylight. Law and order in Punjab has gone for a toss,” said Warring.

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