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Amritsar grenade attack: Six arrested in ISI-backed terror plot

Punjab Police arrested six individuals linked to a grenade attack on a police station in Amritsar, believed to be backed by Pakistan's ISI.

Updated on: Apr 13, 2026 02:56 pm IST
By Press Trust of India
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Punjab Police on Monday arrested six individuals in connection with the grenade attack on the Bhindi Saida police station in Amritsar district last month.

Punjab director general of police Gaurav Yadav said on Monday that preliminary investigations into the Amritsar grenade attack point to a module backed by Pakistan’s ISI. (HT Photo)

The attack occurred during the intervening night of March 29 and 30. While the explosion caused no injuries, it triggered a manhunt for the accused. The arrest was the result of a joint operation between the Amritsar Rural and Faridkot police teams, leading to the recovery of two pistols from the suspects.

Director general of police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary investigations point to a module backed by Pakistan’s ISI.

The DGP said the group was taking orders from a Pakistan-based handler directing terror activities in the state.

The module had been radicalised and incentivised with promises of substantial financial rewards to target police establishments.

On the night of the attack, the accused retrieved the hand-grenades and conducted reconnaissance of the Bhindi Saida police station before deploying the explosive.

Further investigation is underway as the authorities work to establish forward and backward linkages and dismantle the entire network behind the strike. (With inputs by HTC, Chandigarh)

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar grenade attack: Six arrested in ISI-backed terror plot
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar grenade attack: Six arrested in ISI-backed terror plot
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