Amritsar lifts sub-junior boys’ title at softball tourney, Ludhiana bags 3rd spot

The boys’ team representing Amritsar on Sunday clinched the 22nd sub-junior State Softball Championship, which was held at the Guru Nanak Stadium.

The Amritsar side came through a 5-2 win over Ferozepur in the tournament’s summit clash.

The team representing Ludhiana, meanwhile, bagged the third position after outplaying the Patiala side 15-2.

Earlier on Saturday, Ludhiana girls’ team had lifted the title by edging Moga 5-1 in their final.

The tournament saw the participation of a total of 12 teams from across the state