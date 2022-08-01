Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria

A local court on Sunday granted ten-day remand of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Amritsar police in the murder case of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead in August last year.

The city police had earlier approached a Gurdaspur court for the gangster’s transit remand. Bhagwanpuria had been on ten days remand with the Gurdaspur police in connection with the recovery of heroin along the India-Pakistan border.

Bhagwanpuria, who is also a prime accused in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was presented in the Amritsar court in a bullet proof vehicle, surrounded by a convoy of police.

Earlier, the city police had brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand from a Mansa court. Bishnoi was also accused in the killing of Rana Kandowalia. Gangsters Money Rayya, Mandeep Tufan and Deepu Pehlwan are still absconding in Kandowalia’s murder case. Police are likely to interrogate Jaggu to know the whereabouts of the trio.

