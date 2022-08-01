Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria

Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 01, 2022 01:14 AM IST
Gangster Bhagwanpuria, who is also a prime accused in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was presented in the Amritsar court in a bullet proof vehicle, surrounded by a convoy of police
Amritsar police get 10-day remand of gangster Bhagwanpuria (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar

A local court on Sunday granted ten-day remand of notorious gangster Jagdeep Singh alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria to Amritsar police in the murder case of gangster Ranbir Singh alias Rana Kandowalia, who was shot dead in August last year.

The city police had earlier approached a Gurdaspur court for the gangster’s transit remand. Bhagwanpuria had been on ten days remand with the Gurdaspur police in connection with the recovery of heroin along the India-Pakistan border.

Bhagwanpuria, who is also a prime accused in the brutal killing of Punjabi singer and politician Sidhu Moose Wala, was presented in the Amritsar court in a bullet proof vehicle, surrounded by a convoy of police.

Earlier, the city police had brought gangster Lawrence Bishnoi on transit remand from a Mansa court. Bishnoi was also accused in the killing of Rana Kandowalia. Gangsters Money Rayya, Mandeep Tufan and Deepu Pehlwan are still absconding in Kandowalia’s murder case. Police are likely to interrogate Jaggu to know the whereabouts of the trio.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP