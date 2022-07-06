Amritsar police get five more days to grill Bishnoi in Kandowalia murder case

An Amritsar court on Wednesday extended gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s police remand by five days, after the local police requested more time to interrogate him for the murder of gangster Ranbir Singh, alias Rana Kandowalia.

Bishnoi, who has been identified as the main conspirator in singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s murder, was brought to Punjab on June 15 on transit remand from Delhi, where he was lodged in the Tihar jail. A Mansa court on June 27 handed him over to the Amritsar City to probe the murder of Kandowalia, who was gunned down at a private hospital in the city last year.

According to police, Bishnoi played a “crucial role” in the murder, following which an Amritsar court gave them eight days to quiz him. As the period ended on Wednesday, he was again produced in court, which extended the gangster’s remand by five days, said deputy commissioner of police (DCP), law and order, Amritsar, Parminder Singh Bhandal.

“We need Bishnoi’s further remand as the investigation in Kandowalia murder case is still on. Apart from being quizzed in Amritsar, he will be sent to Kharar once again,” said Bhandal. The Punjab Police have been interrogating Bishnoi at the Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) police station in Kharar ever since he was brought to the state. Even after the Amritsar City police got his remand on June 28, he was shifted back to Kharar, citing “security threat”.

Gangster Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, who is a key ally of the Bishnoi gang in Punjab’s Majha region and is also being quizzed in Moose Wala’s murder case after being brought on transit remand from Delhi, had claimed responsibility for killing rival gangster Kandowalia, hours after the crime in August last year.

