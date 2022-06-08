Amritsar: Upset over love marriage, man shoots at sister’s husband
A 25-year-old man was shot at allegedly by his wife’s brother and two others reportedly over their love marriage near Manawala village on Wednesday.
The victim, Amritpal Singh, is a resident of Mohkampura area in Amritsar city. His condition is said to be critical. No one else has been injured in the firing.
The incident took place around 5pm when Amritpal and his wife Kiran were going to visit their relatives. The couple was travelling in an auto-rickshaw. When they reached near Manawala village on the Amritsar-Jalandhar highway, three bike-borne men waylaid them.
The accused fired upon Amritpal, who has sustained two bullet injuries. He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Amritsar.
Two of the accused are Kiran’s brother Charanjit Singh and his friend Karan Bandala. The third accused has not been identified yet.
Kiran said her two brothers were against her marriage with Amritpal, who works as a mechanic in Amritsar. The couple had married around two months ago and her brothers had been threatening to kill her husband, she told the police.
Kiran said she had also informed the police about the threats issued by her brothers.
Chatiwind station house officer (SHO) Manmeet Singh said on the complaint of the victim’s wife, they were registering a case under Section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 25-54-59 of the Arms Act against three persons, including her brother.
