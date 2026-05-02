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Amritsar warehousing official’s suicide: Court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-minister Laljit Bhullar’s PA

In his pre-arrest bail plea, Dilbagh, who is also a former chairman of the Market Committee, Patti, claimed that he had been falsely implicated, arguing that the victim had not named him in the video recorded before his death. He also alleged political targeting.

Published on: May 02, 2026 07:34 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
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A district and sessions court on Friday rejected the anticipatory bail plea of Patti MLA and former cabinet minister Laljit Singh Bhullar’s personal assistant Dilbagh Singh, an accused in the suicide case of Punjab State Warehousing Corporation (PSWC) official Gagandeep Singh Randhawa.

Amritsar warehousing official’s suicide: Court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-minister Laljit Bhullar’s PA

Dilbagh has been absconding ever since the Punjab Police registered the abetment to suicide FIR on March 21 after Randhawa, 45, ended his life by allegedly consuming a poisonous substance at his Ranjit Avenue residence in Amritsar.

Apart from Dilbagh, Laljit and his father, Sukhdev Singh Bhullar, are also named in the FIR. Before the toxin took effect, Randhawa recorded a 12-second video on his mobile phone, blaming Laljit, the then transport and jails minister. While Laljit was arrested and remains in judicial custody, the other two accused remain at large.

In his pre-arrest bail plea, Dilbagh, who is also a former chairman of the Market Committee, Patti, claimed that he had been falsely implicated, arguing that the victim had not named him in the video recorded before his death. He also alleged political targeting.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar warehousing official’s suicide: Court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-minister Laljit Bhullar’s PA
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Amritsar warehousing official’s suicide: Court denies pre-arrest bail to ex-minister Laljit Bhullar’s PA
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