Amritsar: AAP leader, rival group member injured in firing over parking dispute

A minor dispute over car parking escalated into a gunfight between two groups of neighbours in a residential lane of Amritsar’s Kot Atma Ram area on Thursday, leaving two persons, including an AAP leader, injured.

A CCTV grab of the clash in Amritsar’s Kot Atma Ram on Thursday. (HT)

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The injured were identified as Jaipal Singh, a local AAP leader, and Narinder Singh, who belonged to the rival group involved in the firing. Both sustained bullet injuries to their legs and were admitted to a private hospital.

According to police officials, the clash took place near Pathra Wala Park after an argument broke out over the parking of a vehicle in the narrow residential street.

Police said Karan, son of Jaipal Singh, had parked his car near the park when Tejinder Singh, a retired police employee residing opposite the park, objected and asked him to move the vehicle so he could park his own car.

The argument soon escalated after Narinder Singh, a tenant living in Tejinder Singh’s house, and his son joined the confrontation, leading to a heated exchange between the two sides.

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{{^usCountry}} ACP (South) Ravinder Singh said the situation turned violent when members of both groups allegedly pulled out their licensed pistols and opened fire at each other. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} ACP (South) Ravinder Singh said the situation turned violent when members of both groups allegedly pulled out their licensed pistols and opened fire at each other. {{/usCountry}}

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During the exchange, a bullet allegedly fired from Jaipal’s side struck Narinder in the leg, while Tejinder allegedly shot Jaipal in the leg.

Division B station house officer (SHO) Balwinder Singh said members of both groups had been detained and their statements were being recorded. Police said a case was being registered and further action would follow after preliminary investigation. Those involved in the firing will be arrested soon, they said.