Amritsar-Kabul flights soon, says Afghanistan’s foreign minister

Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi on Monday announced that direct flights between Amritsar and Afghanistan will commence soon. Afghanistan’s foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi made the announcement in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The announcement came during his interaction with Indian industry leaders at FICCI, New Delhi, which was chaired by Rajya Sabha member Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who is also a member of the parliamentary standing committee of commerce and consultative committee of external affairs.

According to Sahney, it is a historic step that will revive and strengthen centuries-old civilisational bonds between India and Afghanistan, giving a major boost to regional trade, mobility and people-to-people ties.

He added that Amritsar’s strategic location and proximity to key border trade corridors will help create a faster and more secure air bridge between India and Afghanistan. “This will significantly benefit farmers, traders and MSMEs on both sides, particularly for agri-products, dry fruits, fresh fruits, handicrafts and pharmaceuticals. This air link is a strong step in that direction and a symbol of shared prosperity,” Sahney further said.