Afghanistan FM Amir Khan Muttaqi conferred ‘Hadith Sanad’ by Darul Uloom Deoband

Afghanistan’s foreign minister Maulana Amir Khan Muttaqi was conferred a ‘Hadith Sanad’ (certificate of authority) by Darul Uloom Deoband on Saturday, granting him the right to teach Hadith and use the title “Qasmi”. He can now formally write his name as Maulana Amir Khan Muttaqi Qasmi, senior seminary officials said. Amir Khan Muttaqi arrives at Darul Uloom Deoband on Saturday. (REUTERS)

The visit, his first to India since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, also carried symbolic significance for India-Afghanistan relations, reflecting the enduring educational and cultural links between the two countries.

Inside the seminary’s central library, Muttaqi studied a Hadith under the supervision of the rector, Maulana Mufti Abul Qasim Nomani, before receiving formal permission to teach. The certificate underscores his scholarly association with one of the world’s most influential Islamic seminaries.

The seminary administration made elaborate arrangements for the Afghan minister, issuing a list of 15 prominent ulema (Islamic scholars) to receive him, while tight security was enforced in coordination with national and state agencies.

Earlier, Muttaqi’s convoy departed from Delhi around 8:30am and reached Deoband by noon, following meetings with several Indian officials the previous day as part of his ongoing six-day visit. Students and faculty showered flower petals on him as he entered the campus, and many gathered to take selfies with the visiting minister.

Addressing the students, Muttaqi said, “Deoband is our Madar-e-Ilmi (Mother of Knowledge). I am thankful for such a grand welcome and the affection shown by the people here. I hope India-Afghanistan ties advance further. We will be sending new diplomats, and I hope you people will visit Kabul as well.”

Notably, Muttaqi is an alumnus of Pakistan’s Darul Uloom Haqqania, whose ideological foundation is deeply rooted in the teachings of India’s Darul Uloom Deoband. Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Arshad Madani said, “We share an educational and academic relationship with Afghanistan. He has come to visit his alma mater and will hold discussions with us thereafter.”

Officials noted that the visit was more than ceremonial, highlighting Deoband’s continuing influence on Afghan religious leadership and its broader role in shaping regional Islamic scholarship.