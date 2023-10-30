News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Amritsar: Two drones recovered near Pakistan border

Amritsar: Two drones recovered near Pakistan border

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
Oct 30, 2023 06:46 AM IST

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered two drones in the Amritsar district.

BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and contraband on the outskirts of Bhaini village in Amritsar district.

In the first instance a drone near the India-Pakistan international border at Daoke village of Amritsar district. The BSF spokesperson said, during morning hours, on specific information regarding the presence of a drone, a search operation was launched by BSF on the outskirts of the village which is close to the international border. “Further, during a thorough search at about 10:30 am, troops recovered 01 small drone from the farming field adjacent to the village. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China)”, he added in a press release issued here.

In the evening, BSF and Punjab Police, in a joint operation, recovered a drone and contraband on the outskirts of Bhaini village in Amritsar district.

“During the search operation, at about 05:45 pm, a drone (in fully damaged condition) along with one packet of contraband item suspected to be heroin weighing 2.146kg wrapped with blue polythene, were recovered from the farming field adjacent to the village, a BSF spokesperson said. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter (Model - DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China).

