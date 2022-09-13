An ode to Kathak, its history, tradition and more
An interactive session to introduce the book, Kathak Lok: Temple, Tradition and History, was organised by the Chandigarh Sangeet Natak Akademi (CSNA) at DR MS Randhawa Auditorium, Punjab Kala Bhawan, Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Eminent historian and writer Padma Bhushan Dr BN Goswami and Kathak exponent par excellence Shobha Koser graced the occasion while Kathak maestro Padmashree Shovana Narayan and retired civil services officer Geetika Kalha shared their experiences during their journey as authors of the book.
The authors say the book unravels the story of Kathak villages, Lok and dance. “Laced with anecdotes and legends, the book unearths the lesser-known facts of pre-Christian era about the roots of Kathak and its role in propagating and preserving ‘Dharma’ over centuries. The book also gives a newer perspective to the intangible cultural heritage, shattering many popular perceptions.”
Renowned theatre personality Neelam Mansingh Chowdhry conducted the discussion on the book. Dr BN Goswami addressed the audience and shared his thoughts on the book. The audience was seen securing copies of the book and lining up to get it signed by the authors.
The discussion was followed by a mesmerising performance by Kathak exponent Pt Ayodhya Sharan Mishra, of Ayodhya. His performance was based on the expression of devotion towards Lord Rama through ‘todas’, ‘tukdas’, ‘paran’, etc, spellbinding the audience.
Pt Mishra, who belongs to the community that has been propagating art for centuries, heart touchingly portrayed the turmoil and agonising journey of Sita while she was abducted by Ravana. The artiste was accompanied by Pt Harinath Mishra on tabla and Pt Kailashnath Mishra on harmonium.
CSNA chairman Atul Sharma, vice-chairman Balkar Sidhu, secretary Jeet Singh, and Punjab Lalit Kala Akademi president Deewan Manna were also present on the occasion.
