Anger over Agnipath scheme: Highways blocked in Jalandhar, CM urges protesters to call off stir

After youngsters from across Punjab gathered at PAP Chowk to oppose the Agnipath recruitment scheme on Saturday, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann assured them of the state government’s support and urged them to call off the protest.

Blocking traffic at the chowk and different highways, the protestors said the central government was toying with their future and also mocking the army through the scheme. They demanded that the new scheme be rolled back and the results of the test held for recruitment to the army be declared.

The CM, in his telephonic conversation with the agitating youth, asked them not to cause any harm as the Punjab government was with them.

Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora said, “After the CM spoke to the protesters, the protest was called off from PAP Chowk. Our party strongly opposes the decision, and we will raise the issue during the upcoming Vidhan Sabha session.”

Arora said, “The new scheme is completely inadequate as aspirants would be admitted at age 18 and would retire at 22.”

