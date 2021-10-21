Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Angry over non-purchase of paddy UP farmers block Karnal-Meerut highway
chandigarh news

Angry over non-purchase of paddy UP farmers block Karnal-Meerut highway

Accusing the authorities of not procuring paddy of farmers from other states, hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday blocked the Karnal-Meerut highway on the Haryana-UP border
Farmers said they are not being allowed to sell their produce in Haryana mandis even as they registered on ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal. (HT Photo)
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Karnal

Accusing the authorities of not procuring paddy of farmers from other states, hundreds of farmers from Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday blocked the Karnal-Meerut highway on the Haryana-UP border.

The sloganeering protesters blocked the road with their tractor-trailers laden with paddy causing inconvenience to commuters by blocking the highway connecting two states.

Agitators alleged that the farmers are not being allowed to sell their produce in the mandis of Haryana even after they registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal as per the government’s guidelines.

Some farmers said they belong to Haryana, but own land in UP. But the Haryana government is not procuring their produce even as they had registered on the ‘Meri Fasal, Mera Byora’ portal.

Farmers lashed out at the government and slammed leaders of the ruling party for their claims that farmers can sell their produce on the minimum support price (MSP).

Farmers said they had been selling their produce in the Karnal grain market for years but are facing problems for the past few years.

Members of farm unions and arhtiya associations have demanded that the government should allow farmers from the neighbouring states to sell their produce in the mandis as there are no grain markets in UP and many famers from Haryana have also purchased land in UP.

RELATED STORIES

The blockade of the highway on the bridge of river Yamuna caused long traffic jams on both sides and hundreds of people were stranded for hours. The blockade continued till evening as the farmers continued their protest in lack of response from the Karnal administration over their demands.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Under-14 cricket tournament: SCA beats CPCA by 57 runs

Ludhiana: Fire in Sarabha Nagar house after short-circuit in AC

Corruption won’t be tolerated in Punjab State Warehousing Corporation: Vaid

Ludhiana: Man found bludgeoned to death in Sihala village
TRENDING TOPICS
India vs Australia
Horoscope Today
Uttarakhand Rains
Gold Price
Abhidhamma Day
T20 World Cup 2021
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP