Anil Vij suggests uniform implementation of new labour codes

Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij on Monday urged Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to provide state labour departments with draft rules and regulations framed under the new Labour Codes so that uniform rules can be implemented across the country. An official spokesperson said that the state minister suggested that if a state needed modifications according to local requirements then those can be incorporated subsequently. Responding to the suggestion, Mandaviya said that the Central government has already prepared the draft rules on May 8 and would soon circulate to all states. Haryana Labour Minister Anil Vij on Monday urged Union Minister for Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to provide state labour departments with draft rules and regulations framed under the new Labour Codes so that uniform rules can be implemented across the country.

Vij was participating in a virtual conference from Chandigarh chaired by the Union Labour and Employment Minister at Delhi.

The spokesperson said that Vij shared details of Haryana’s progress towards implementing the Code on Wages, 2019, Industrial Relations Code, 2020, Code on Social Security, 2020, and the Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Code, 2020. He said that extensive consultations would be held with workers, industries, and other stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the four Labour Codes and to address any practical difficulties through their suggestions and feedback. He said that the Haryana government has already placed the draft rules of all four Labour Codes in the public domain and invited suggestions and objections from stakeholders.

As per Haryana Labour department statistics, the state has 28,256 operational factories employing 2,568,064 workers. Similarly, there are 534,498 operational shops and establishments employing 6,889,300 workers.