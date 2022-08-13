Anil Vij suspends entire police staff of Rohtak check post for negligence

Haryana home minister Anil Vij on Friday ordered the suspension of the entire police staff posted at the Sukhpura check post in Rohtak for not registering a complaint filed by an advocate.

While chairing a grievances redressal committee meeting here, Vij ordered the suspension of the entire staff of Sukhpura check post after a local advocate accused them of not registering an FIR and filing a case of abetment to suicide against him. The lawyer accused the police staff of misbehaving and abusing him under the influence of alcohol.

The advocate, Umesh Kumar said a youth had abused him and attacked him with a knife on May 12.

“When I reached the Sukhpura police check post, the staff was under the influence of alcohol and they did not lodge my complaint. The next day, I raised the issue in the grievances committee and since then the police staff threatened to implicate me in a fake SC/ST case. On May 25, one person belonging to the accused side consumed some poisonous substance and the cops booked me in that case. The cops called me to the police station and kept me there naked. They even did not inform my family about my arrest,” the advocate added.

Vij had suspended the entire staff for their negligence. However, the other side along with the cops also appeared before the minister. The police staff termed all the allegations against them false and baseless. The minister ordered a probe by senior officials into the incident. Vij said the truth will prevail after a proper investigation.