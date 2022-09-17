Animals crossing over from Pak: Farmer leader writes to HM Shah on crop damage

Vice president of Punjab Border Area Kisan Union Surjit Singh Bhoora has written a letter to Union home minister Amit Shah apprising him of the losses suffered by farmers in border villages due to animals who crossover from Pakistan.

“In Punjab’s six districts falling along the international border, the farmers have 21300 acres of land situated between the zero line and barbed security fence. Every year, animals that crossover from Pakistan damage the ripened crops on India side. This year as well, they are damaging the paddy crop,” the letter stated.

“However, neither BSF nor Punjab government are taking any measures to protect the crops. During this year, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit visited the border belt twice but Punjab government officials did not arrange any meeting of the border farmers with him. In Fazilka, CM Bhagwant Mann also accompanied the Governor. Our union sought appointment for meeting with them, but the administration did not entertain us”, he said.

Bhoora further said, “The border farmers are facing lot problems but not a single one has been solved yet. We also took up the issue with Deputy Commissioners concerned but to no avail. We put all might to grow the crop facing lot hassles, but the animals from Pakistan side damage it. So, we request Amit Shah ji to pay heed towards our concerns”.

