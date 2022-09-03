Anjuman questions Mirwaiz’s continuous house arrest

Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar today alleged that its head Mirwaiz Umar Farooq continues to remain under house arrest and again wasn’t allowed to offer Friday prayers at ‘the city’s grand mosque Jamia Masjid.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last month, J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha in an interview had said that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was free to go anywhere and he has to take the decision.

However, last Friday when Hurriyat’s chairman tried to leave his house to attend the Friday prayers at Jamia Masjid he wasn’t allowed to move out from his house by a posse of policemen outside his house at Nageen. “Dr Moulvi Muhammad Umar Farooq, who continues to be under house detention for the last more than three years since August 2019, was not allowed to leave his house to offer Friday prayers and hold Majlis e Waz at Jamia Masjid,” Anjuman said in a statement adding that additional forces and policemen have been deployed around Mirwaiz Manzil Nigeen, the residence of Mirwaiz since morning.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Anjuman reminded the authorities to stand up to the statement of J&K’s Lt Governor that Mirwaiz was free and can go anywhere. “People are waiting for the Lt Governor’s statement to be executed on the ground, as they are early awaiting his release from house detention.”

Last Friday, when Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was stopped by police outside his residence, ADGP Police, Vijay Kumar told Hindustan Times that there was a threat to his life issued by foreign militants. “We don’t allow even mainstream politicians to move out once serious inputs are received.”