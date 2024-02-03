Anmolpreet’s ton puts Punjab in good position in Ranjhi Trophy

Anmolpreet Singh scored an unbeaten century (132) with the help of 18 boundaries, making the total for Punjab at 307/2 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at Sector 16 cricket stadium. Punjab were at 307/2 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh that was played at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. (HT Photo)

Punjab won the toss and chose to bat first. Chandigarh Medium-pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu got the wicket in the first over when he trapped Vishwa Pratap Singh (8) with LBW. Later, Naman Dhir built a partnership of 162 runs with Anmolpreet. Naman departed after scoring 86 runs and losing wicket to Hartejasswi Singh.

Anmolpreet formed an unbeaten 137-run partnership with the new batter Prabhsimran Singh who played on unbeaten 76 runs with eight boundaries and two sixes.

With Anmolpreet and Prabhsimran in good form, and captain Mandeep Singh yet to bat, Punjab is looking to score massive total in their first innings. 75 overs could be bowled due to wet conditions.