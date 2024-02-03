 Anmolpreet’s ton puts Punjab in good position in Ranjhi Trophy - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Anmolpreet’s ton puts Punjab in good position in Ranjhi Trophy

Anmolpreet’s ton puts Punjab in good position in Ranjhi Trophy

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Feb 03, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Anmolpreet formed an unbeaten 137-run partnership with the new batter Prabhsimran Singh who played on unbeaten 76 runs with eight boundaries and two sixes

Anmolpreet Singh scored an unbeaten century (132) with the help of 18 boundaries, making the total for Punjab at 307/2 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh at Sector 16 cricket stadium.

Punjab were at 307/2 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh that was played at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. (HT Photo)
Punjab were at 307/2 on Day 1 of the Ranji Trophy match against Chandigarh that was played at the Sector 16 cricket stadium. (HT Photo)

Punjab won the toss and chose to bat first. Chandigarh Medium-pacer Jagjit Singh Sandhu got the wicket in the first over when he trapped Vishwa Pratap Singh (8) with LBW. Later, Naman Dhir built a partnership of 162 runs with Anmolpreet. Naman departed after scoring 86 runs and losing wicket to Hartejasswi Singh.

Catch the complete coverage of Budget 2024 only on HT. Explore now!

Anmolpreet formed an unbeaten 137-run partnership with the new batter Prabhsimran Singh who played on unbeaten 76 runs with eight boundaries and two sixes.

With Anmolpreet and Prabhsimran in good form, and captain Mandeep Singh yet to bat, Punjab is looking to score massive total in their first innings. 75 overs could be bowled due to wet conditions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On