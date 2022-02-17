Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another FIR against woman who lured people with Chandigarh Housing Board flat allotment
chandigarh news

Another FIR against woman who lured people with Chandigarh Housing Board flat allotment

Police registered yet another FIR of cheating against a woman, who has been duping people on the pretext of getting them Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) booths and flats
Another FIR was registered against a woman accused of duping people on the pretext of getting them Chandigarh Housing Board flats. (HT File)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have registered yet another case of cheating against a Chandigarh woman, who has been duping people on the pretext of getting them Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) booths and flats with the help of her “closeness to the UT administrator”.

This is the seventh case of cheating against Manjit Kaur, a resident of Sector 51. This complaint was filed by Bhagi Rath Sharma, a resident of Sector 44. He alleged that in February 2020, Kaur offered to secure a flat and a booth for him in Sector 51. But even after he paid her 55 lakh, she neither fulfilled her promise nor returned the money.

A case under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Sector 49 police station.

Manjit was arrested in July last year for duping a couple by luring them with house allotment. At the time of her arrest, police had recovered fake documents showing her as a member of the CHB allotment committee. She has been in judicial custody since.

