Search
Wednesday, Jul 02, 2025
New Delhi oC

Another member of slingshot gang lands in Panchkula police net

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jul 02, 2025 10:10 AM IST

Earlier on June 24, the gang had attempted to rob a Pinjore family that had fought back and caught hold of one of the gang members, who was later handed over to the police

Another member of the “slingshot gang”, notorious for house break-ins and attacks on inhabitants with pebbles, has landed in the Panchkula police net.

The accused has been identified as Vishal alias Baua, a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh. (HT File)
The accused has been identified as Vishal alias Baua, a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Vishal alias Baua, a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh. A team from Crime Branch-26 nabbed him from Rewari on Sunday. He is the second member of the gang to be nabbed.

Earlier on June 24, the gang had attempted to rob a Pinjore family that had fought back and caught hold of one of the gang members, who was later handed over to the police.

The accused, Sujan, 45, a resident of Gulgaon, Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, was sent to police remand and questioned. On the basis of his disclosures, Baua was nabbed. Baua was produced before the court on June 30 and sent to five-day police remand while Sujan was sent to judicial custody after his remand ended.

A case was registered against the accused at Pinjore police station under Sections 305 (theft in dwelling house), 307 (theft with preparation of theft), 324(2) (mischief), 331(4)/333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya said the gang was involved in another theft attempt in Sector-2. The gang had broken open the main gate and reached up to the living room but couldn’t proceed further as the adjoining rooms were locked. DCP Dahiya said police are now working to ascertain other locations where the gang had struck.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Another member of slingshot gang lands in Panchkula police net
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On