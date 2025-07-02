Another member of slingshot gang lands in Panchkula police net

Another member of the “slingshot gang”, notorious for house break-ins and attacks on inhabitants with pebbles, has landed in the Panchkula police net. The accused has been identified as Vishal alias Baua, a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh. (HT File)

The accused has been identified as Vishal alias Baua, a resident of Guna, Madhya Pradesh. A team from Crime Branch-26 nabbed him from Rewari on Sunday. He is the second member of the gang to be nabbed.

Earlier on June 24, the gang had attempted to rob a Pinjore family that had fought back and caught hold of one of the gang members, who was later handed over to the police.

The accused, Sujan, 45, a resident of Gulgaon, Vidisha district in Madhya Pradesh, was sent to police remand and questioned. On the basis of his disclosures, Baua was nabbed. Baua was produced before the court on June 30 and sent to five-day police remand while Sujan was sent to judicial custody after his remand ended.

A case was registered against the accused at Pinjore police station under Sections 305 (theft in dwelling house), 307 (theft with preparation of theft), 324(2) (mischief), 331(4)/333 (house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

DCP (crime) Amit Dahiya said the gang was involved in another theft attempt in Sector-2. The gang had broken open the main gate and reached up to the living room but couldn’t proceed further as the adjoining rooms were locked. DCP Dahiya said police are now working to ascertain other locations where the gang had struck.