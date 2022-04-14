Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another rejig in Ludhiana police, all 29 SHOs transferred
chandigarh news

Another rejig in Ludhiana police, all 29 SHOs transferred

Two inspectors, including Davinder Sharma and Pawan Kumar, who were transferred out of the city after the model code of conduct was imposed due to assembly elections have been brought back to Ludhiana.
According to Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma, the transfers have been made on administrative grounds. (Gurpreet Singh/HT (Representational image))
Updated on Apr 14, 2022 10:49 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Four days after taking charge as the police commissioner, Kaustubh Sharma shifted all 29 station house officers (SHOs) in the city. As part of the rejig, five women officers have been given charge as SHOs.

According to the police commissioner, the transfers have been made on administrative grounds. Two inspectors, including Davinder Sharma and Pawan Kumar, who were transferred out of the city after the model code of conduct was imposed due to assembly elections have been brought back to Ludhiana.

Sub-inspector Jasbir Kaur has been given charge as Division Number 3 SHO. She has replaced sub-inspector Akash Dutt. Sub-Inspector Madhu Bala has been transferred as Division Number 6 SHO, replacing inspector Rohit Sharma. Madhu Bala was earlier posted as Model Town SHO.

Sub-inspector Sunita Kaur is new SHO at Sarabha Nagar police station. She has replaced sub-inspector Jaskanwal Singh. Similarly, sub-inspector Gurshinder Kaur, who was the SHO at Ladhowal, has been transferred as Division Number 7 SHO. Sub-inspector Kuljeet Kaur has been transferred as women police station SHO.

Earlier in 2020, former police commissioner Rakesh Agrawal had appointed maximum five women SHOs.

