Another spell of snow likely in J&K from tomorrow: Weatherman

Jammu and Kashmir is again bracing for two back-to-back western disturbances expected to bring rains and snow intermittently for a week, particularly in the Valley, from Thursday, the meteorological (MeT) department said.

The weather office in Srinagar said the first western disturbance will be of less intensity while the second one is expected to bring heavy snowfall.

“First western disturbance will be feeble and begin on January 19. The weather would be cloudy with chances of light snow at isolated places, mainly over higher reaches. The second western disturbance from January 22 to 24 would be active with widespread moderate to heavy snow (60% chance),” the centre said in an update.

There was light to moderate snowfall in Kashmir intermittently owing to two such weather patterns between January 8 and 13 with Friday witnessing snow and rains across plains as well as mountains in the Valley. The snowfall led to closure of Srinagar-Jammu highway and suspension of air traffic on Friday.

MeT director Sonam Lotus said the weather will remain dry till Wednesday followed by light snowfall over higher reaches between January 19-21.

He said that moderate to heavy snowfall over middle and higher reaches is most likely from the night of January 22 to the forenoon of January 24.

He also said that the fall in minimum night temperatures will continue with a subsequent rise in mercury during daytime till the next weather system hits the region.

The MeT update said that ski resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir recorded -11.5°C, while tourist resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir recorded -11.8°C, the lowest this season.

Srinagar recorded a low of -2.7°C against last night’s -1.9°C.

North Kashmir’s frontier district of Kupwara near the Line of Control witnessed -4.3°C, while it was -5.2°C in south Kashmir’s Kokernag.

Jammu division’s three of six weather stations -- Bhaderwah, Batote and Banihal -- witnessed subzero temperatures at -2.6°C, -2°C and -1.5°C, respectively. Jammu city recorded 3.1°C, while it was 3°C in Kathua.