Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Another unsafe building gives way in Ludhiana, this time on Rehmatullah Road
chandigarh news

Another unsafe building gives way in Ludhiana, this time on Rehmatullah Road

The building owner had already hired labourers to raze the unsafe building and some workers were inside when the incident took place. They all escaped injury.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON AUG 14, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Debris of the collapsed top floor of the four-storey building fell on the road outside near Neemwala Chowk in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/ht)

Two days after an unsafe factory building collapsed on RK Road in Industrial Area-A, leaving at least 10 people injured, the fourth floor of an old four-storey building gave way on Rehmatullah Road near Neemwala Chowk on Saturday evening.

The building owner had already hired labourers to raze the unsafe building and some workers were inside when the incident took place. They all escaped injury.

Debris of the collapsing building also fell on the busy road outside and damaged power supply lines in the area. The rubble was being cleared after police’s arrival till the filing of this report.

Neighbours complained that they had been complaining about the unsafe building and when the owner started work to dismantle it, he did not employ any safety precautions.

A shopkeeper in the area, Kunal Sachdeva, said the MC should bring down the remaining portion of the building safely, as it could collapse further and cause injuries to the labourers working in it and passers-by.

Despite several attempts, assistant town planner (ATP) Mohan Singh remained unavailable for comments.

Station house officer (SHO), Division Number 3 police station, Madhu Bala said, “Barricading has been done outside the building as a precautionary measure. We are also looking into the complaint made by residents. No loss to property or injury has been reported as of now.”

As many as 132 unsafe buildings have been identified in different parts of the city, posing grave danger to lives, but the civic body is sitting tight on further action.

Even on July 29, a portion of an unsafe building had collapsed on Deepak Cinema Road and its 80-year-old owner Ashok Kumar had a narrow escape.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

Astronaut shares incredible video of aurora australis taken from space. Watch

Man did this when kids from neighbourhood started playing musical instruments

The tails of boo-boo and cuddly poo will tell the plight of stray animals

Nighttime rescue video of mama elephant and her calf wins hearts
TRENDING TOPICS
Afghanistan
Sourav Ganguly
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
World Organ Donation Day
August 2021 festivals
Kareena Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP