Anti-drug Kanwar Yatra to promote peaceful pilgrimage across Haryana

In an effort to restore the spiritual essence of the Kanwar Yatra and discourage incidents of violence and indiscipline associated with the annual pilgrimage, the Bharat Nirman Yuva Dal, Haryana, announced a nine-day ‘Nasha Mukta Kanwar Yatra’ from Haridwar to Bageshwar Dham in Baghot village of Mahendragarh district.

The campaign would promote the message of drug-free devotion, communal harmony and responsible conduct. (HT File)

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The yatra, scheduled from August 3 to 11, aims to spread awareness against drug abuse, hooliganism, obscenity and social unrest, while encouraging devotees to undertake the pilgrimage with discipline, devotion and respect for public order.

While giving this information, organisation’s founder-president, Abhimanyu Singh Yadav said the initiative seeks to reinforce the traditional values of the Kanwar Yatra by urging Kanwariyas to stay away from intoxicants, violence and unruly behaviour that undermine the sanctity of the religious event.

He said the campaign would promote the message of drug-free devotion, communal harmony and responsible conduct, appealing to pilgrims to ensure that the yatra remains peaceful and free from riots, vandalism and other anti-social activities.

“The Kanwar Yatra should be remembered for faith, discipline and service, not for incidents of violence or nuisance. Through this campaign, we want to inspire the youth to reject drugs and become ambassadors of social harmony,” Yadav said.

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{{^usCountry}} Expressing concern over the growing menace of substance abuse, he said drug addiction was destroying the future of young people and weakening society. He added that the organisation has been running anti-drug awareness campaigns across Haryana for the past year through schools, colleges, village panchayats and social organisations. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Expressing concern over the growing menace of substance abuse, he said drug addiction was destroying the future of young people and weakening society. He added that the organisation has been running anti-drug awareness campaigns across Haryana for the past year through schools, colleges, village panchayats and social organisations. {{/usCountry}}

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