Anti-snake venom saves 473 lives in Haryana this year: Govt

Timely administration of anti-snake venom (ASV) has saved around 473 snakebite victims in Haryana this year, with Jhajjar and Ambala districts recording the highest number of cases, additional chief secretary (ACS-health) Sumita Misra said.

The health department has advised people to keep houses and surroundings clear of garbage, debris and materials that can provide shelter to rodents and snakes. (HT)

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Stating that the life-saving anti-venom is available free of cost at all primary health centres (PHCs), community health centres (CHCs), and civil hospitals across the state, Misra said that stocks are continuously monitored to ensure availability.

“In the past five years, 1,526 snakebite victims have been treated in the state,” she said, highlighting the importance of seeking immediate medical intervention without delay.

The health department has advised people to keep houses and surroundings clear of garbage, debris and materials that can provide shelter to rodents and snakes.