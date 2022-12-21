Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Anup Rattan is new advocate general of Himachal Pradesh

Published on Dec 21, 2022 11:59 AM IST

Considered close to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Rattan, who is a former additional advocate general, succeeds Ashok Sharma

Anup Kumar Rattan, who was appointed advocate general of Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday, was an additional advocate general in the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government from 2012-17. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

The Himachal Pradesh government has appointed Anup Kumar Rattan as the state’s new advocate general.

In an order issued late on Tuesday, the government notified Rattan’s appointment. He succeeds Ashok Sharma, who was appointed by the previous BJP government led by Jairam Thakur.

Rattan, a practising lawyer, belongs to Amb in Una district and is considered close to chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Rattan was an additional advocate general in the Virbhadra Singh-led Congress government from 2012-17.

He was the legal correspondent of the Hindustan Times in Shimla from 2004-14.

