Apni Party issues notice to Budgam candidate over support to Omar Abdullah

A day after Apni Party candidate from Budgam Muntazir Mohiudin quit the election race and extended his support to National Conference (NC) vice-president Omar Abdullah, the party on Saturday issued a show cause notice to Mohiudin asking him to clear his stance. Former J&K CM Omar Abdullah (File)

Mohiudin, who is also the chief spokesperson of the Apni Party, on Friday, said he quit the elections as he considers Omar a suitable candidate for Budgam who could resolve the problems of the constituency.

“The Apni Party issued a show cause notice to its chief spokesperson Muntazir Mohiuddin for his purported remarks supporting Omar Abdullah. The party has urged Mohiudin to clarify his remarks before the party leadership within 48 hours, failing which, disciplinary action will be taken,” the Apni Party said in a statement.

In his statement, Mohiudin had emphasised that Kashmir needs a powerful voice in the political arena, and he believes that Omar is the best candidate to provide such leadership. This decision is seen as a strategic effort to enhance Omar’s prospects in a key constituency.

PDP questions Apni Party’s support for Omar

However, this development has also led to sharp reactions from other political parties. The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has questioned NC’s sitting MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi on the alliance between the Apni Party and NC in Budgam.

PDP spokesperson Mohit Bhan, in a post on X on Saturday, said, “Key Member Of B-Team of BJP has officially announced its support for Omar Abdullah in Budgam. I urge the sitting MP Aga @RuhullahMehdi to clarify his stand on aligning with the BJP in his home turf. Kashmir deserves transparency, not backdoor deals.”

The question of potential alignments between Apni Party and BJP-affiliated groups has cast a new light on the upcoming elections, with voters and political analysts closely watching how these developments unfold. The PDP spokesperson has expressed concerns about covert alliances and the implications of political maneuvering for the future of Kashmir’s governance.