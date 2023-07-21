Confusion prevails as Himachal government grapples with apple-selling policy

In a bizarre situation amid the apple harvest, the state government’s decision on the sale of apples has created confusion among growers, sellers and stakeholders.

Himachal Pradesh Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Sukhu has announced that apples will be sold both on the basis of pit and weight. However, the horticulture minister, Jagat Singh Negi, contradicted this statement, asserting that apples will be sold based on weight only. (HT File)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chief minister (CM) Sukhwinder Sukhu has announced that apples will be sold both on the basis of pit and weight. However, the horticulture minister, Jagat Singh Negi, contradicted this statement, asserting that apples will be sold based on weight only.

Commission agents — or arhityas — had closed down the shop, leaving the growers in the lurch They opened their shops on Friday but did not sell apples per 24 kg weight fixed by the government per box. In protest, arhtiyas, who first agreed to the government’s decision to sell apple boxes by weight, had gone on a strike on Thursday.

This conflicting stance has caused confusion among apple growers and stakeholders, prompting criticism from the Opposition’s leader Jairam Thakur, who said there is a severe lack of coordination between the CM, horticulture minister and Theog MLA, leading to difficulties for the apple growers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adding to the uncertainty, minister Jagat Negi has instructed officials to issue challans to those not selling apples by weight. He has even threatened to cancel the licenses of commission agents who defy the law, expressing readiness to bring in outside agents, if necessary.

The situation took an unexpected turn when the CM on Thursday assured arhtiyas that they could choose to sell apples either in kilos or in bundles. In response, arhtiyas announced the end of their strike on Friday. President of the State Arhtiya Association, Harish Thakur, relayed the CM’s position to the farmers.

Minister Jagat Negi responded to this development by reiterating the government’s order to sell apples by weight. He threatened to take action against those who sold apples in pits in violation of the regulations.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Before deciding to sell apples by weight, Negi conducted several meetings with stakeholders, including gardeners. Eventually, it was decided to sell apples on the basis of kilos due to the demands of the gardeners.

Notably, Apple Federation of India President Sohan Thakur praised Negi’s efforts to implement the APMC Act and ensure fair practices in apple selling. He emphasised that no previous leaders had taken such a bold step to protect gardeners from exploitation. Thakur also warned that allowing apples to be sold in pits could incite farmers to protest against the government.

On the other hand, former Theog MLA Rakesh Singha criticised the government for not fully implementing the APMC Act under pressure from jobbers. He pointed out that previous governments had failed to take this crucial step. Singha expressed concern that reneging on this decision would be a betrayal to thousands of gardeners in the state and could lead to protests.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON