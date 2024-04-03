Appointment of chief parliamentary secys: Himachal HC fixes April 22 as next date of hearing

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday fixed the next hearing on the petitions challenging the appointments of chief parliamentary secretary for April 22. The Himachal Pradesh high court on Tuesday fixed the next hearing on the petitions challenging the appointments of chief parliamentary secretary for April 22. (Shutterstock/ Representational image)

The division bench comprising justice Vivek Singh Thakur and justice BC Negi after hearing arguments from all the parties fixed the matter for further arguments on April 22. While fixing the next date, the court made it clear that from the next date, the hearing on this case will be daily.

The court further prohibited chief parliamentary secretaries from availing the facilities of ministers and functioning like ministers.

The government counsel informed the court that all chief parliamentary secretaries were functioning and working as per the law. The government had already clarified that no one is availing the facilities of CPS ministers. Twelve BJP MLAs, including Una MLA Satpal Satti, have challenged the appointment of the chief parliamentary secretary. In the petition, the appointment of CPS Sanjay Awasthi from Arki assembly constituency, Sundar Singh from Kullu, Ram Kumar from Doon, Mohan Lal Brakta from Rohru, Ashish Butail from Palampur and Kishori Lal from Baijnath has been challenged.