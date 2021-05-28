Apprise court of delay in probes against MPs, MLAs: HC to agencies

The Punjab and Haryana high court on Thursday asked different probe agencies to apprise the court of inordinate delay, if any, in completion of investigations against sitting and former MPs and MLAs, pending before various investigating agencies.

“Needless to observe that undue delay in concluding an investigation is infringement to right to fair and expeditious investigation and trial, which flows from Article 21 of the Constitution,” a high court bench said while fixing the matter for further hearing for July 19. The court was hearing a suo motu plea initiated upon apex court orders on monitoring trials against sitting and former MPs and MLAs.

Meanwhile, the Centre shared details of four cases of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) going on in different courts. It told the court that in two ED cases of Punjab against two ex-MLAs Avinash Chander and Sarwan Singh Phillaur, charges have been framed. However, proceedings have been stayed by the apex court. The Centre also apprised the court that two ED cases are going on against former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda before a special court in Panchkula.

As of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), it sought more time from the court to furnish details.

Haryana informed court that a total of 68 criminal cases against 34 former/sitting MPs/MLAs are pending in the state out of which 21 are under trial, three cases have been transferred to the CBI and 44 are under investigation. These cases are registered against two sitting MPs/MLAs of outside Haryana and 10 sitting/Ex-MLAs of Haryana, the court was informed.

On the last date of hearing, Punjab had told court that 163 cases are pending against sitting and former MPs and MLAs in the state.