April 1 to May 3: At 1,052, Punjab’s farm fire count up by 50% compared to last year

It’s only the beginning of May and Punjab has already recorded 1,052 farm fires (wheat residue), data from the Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) has revealed. This is double the figure recorded on May 3 last year, which was 442. A farmer burns straw stubble after harvesting a wheat field in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/Hindustan Times)

The PPCB starts monitoring farm fires for the rabi season from April 1, when the wheat harvesting begins, and ends it on May 30 when farmers start ploughing their fields in preparation of paddy sowing.

With 155 cases, Hoshiarpur has the highest number of farm fires so far, followed by Kapurthala with 170 farm fires. Fazilka reported 116 cases while Ferozepur reported 114 cases. It has been learnt that there is underreporting of fire incidents.

According to data provided by PPCB, the state recorded 13,420 cases in 2020, 10,100 in 2021, 14,511 in 2022, 11,353 in 2023, and 11,900 in 2024.

PPCB chairperson Adarshpal Vij said that farmers should not resort to burning wheat residue to empty their fields as they have ample time left for paddy sowing. “We are hopeful that the number of farm fires will remain low this time. Farmers should adopt in-situ residue management. Besides, there is a need for behavioural change among farmers otherwise farm fire incidents will not stop,” said the PPCB chairman.

He added that farmers should make fodder from the wheat crop residue and manage the remaining roots through in-situ means. Meanwhile, farmers claimed that many of the farm fire incidents were reported due to electricity short-circuits.