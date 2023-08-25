Architect’s new book remembers Pierre’s contribution in designing Chandigarh

Chandigarh City-based architect Shivdatt Sharma, who was an associate of Le Corbusier and Pierre Jeanneret, on Thursday launched his book “Time Travels: Exploring Pierre Jeanneret’s Chandigarh Narratives” to remember the architect’s contribution in designing the City Beautiful.

Author Shivdatt Sharma with his book about Pierre Jeanneret’s work at Chandigarh Press Club on Thursday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

Sharma, who has won multiple awards, including the BabuRao Mhatre Gold Medal, said at the book launch that Chandigarh got its character from the work of two Swiss-French architects, Charles-Édouard Jeanneret (better known as Le Corbusier) and Pierre Jeanneret.

He added that the vision and approach of these two cousins, both masters of modernism, helped Chandigarh be the beautiful and planned city it is.

“While Corbusier has been talked about a lot over the years, Pierre’s contribution has remained unknown,” he said.

“The book delves into Pierre’s days in the city, showcasing the brilliance and humility that defined him. My relationship with Jeanneret was that of a teacher-student. He was capable of creating architecture with the art of infusing life in the smallest of objects”, Sharma said, adding that the book is published by Niyogi Books and is available on Amazon.

Pierre designed the housing for government employees and buildings for health and education services, including the Panjab University campus. The architect, who arrived in India in 1951 and left Chandigarh in 1965, had expressed the desire for his ashes to be submerged in Sukhna Lake as he wanted to stay with his the city even after his death.

Shivdatt Sharma assisted the two architects on various projects in Chandigarh and was described as an “architect of rare qualities who understands the meaning of built environment deeply” by the latter.

