Arhtiyas to boycott Haryana agriculture minister over his remarks

Miffed by the Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal’s remarks, the state arhtiyas association on Friday announced the boycott of the minister and said it will not allow him to enter the grain markets.

The association further said it will oppose the BJP-JJP government in the 2024 elections if the government fails to change its attitude.

The decision was taken in the state-level meeting of the arhtiyas association held in Karnal. Condemning the agriculture minister’s alleged remarks, the arhtiyas sought an apology from the minister.

“We have decided to boycott the agriculture minister, and he will not be allowed to enter any grain market of the state until he apologises for calling arhtiyas “looteras” and “bicholiya”,” said Ashok Gupta, association president.

He alleged that during a public meeting, the minister had referred to arhtiyas as looters and this is an insult to the commission agents.

They slammed the government for imposing several conditions on the purchase of mustard and demanded that the conditions like 8% moisture content and 38% oil recovery be revoked immediately. They demanded the government provide a 2.5% commission to arhtiyas on the purchase of mustard by government agencies instead of 1.25%.

The arhtiyas alleged that the government had taken several steps to deteriorate the farmer-arhtiya relationship and is working to depute their own handling agents in the mandis. Arhtiyas will not allow the government to appoint handling agents, which will take away the jobs of arhtiyas, the body said.