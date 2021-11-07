Ariel’s love’s labour lost: Learnings of a pet mother

When Ariel, our six-year-old beagle, conceived after a number of pseudo-pregnancies, a current of joy spread among family and friends. The household was abuzz with her dietary needs, exercise regimen, sleep patterns, changing gait and what not. Each of us would wager on the possible number of puppies after giving her the belly rubs she so demanded. The 60-day countdown was happily endured in the hope of a mewling litter of cuddly beagles.

The whelping started with her painful contractions, panting and vomiting. When the first pup arrived at dawn, we watched with pride as little Ariel, schooled in the ‘ivy league’ of nature, deftly tore open the amniotic sac, licked the pup clean and bit off the umbilical cord with surgical precision.

She delivered five in quick succession. When the sixth arrived, we knew something was amiss. She knew instantly that the pup was stillborn and rushed out of the kennel, holding the baby in her mouth. She dug a pit and began covering the carcass with her nose, only to leave the process midway to handle the seventh arrival, another stillborn. Her misery did not stop her from laying her dead ones to rest with complete dignity. Images of man-made miseries from the second Covid-19 wave narrated a contrasting human tale.

Finally, anxiety did get the better of her. The contractions stopped and in spite of a well-formed udder, she could not lactate. As her temperature rose and condition worsened, veterinary intervention was sought. The ultrasound revealed two undelivered pups. Artificial labour was induced but to no avail. An emergency C-Section was performed to clear the uterus and Ariel got back home to the surviving pups. Regardless of utter distress, she agitatedly began licking her babies the moment she regained consciousness.

The unfolding of the next four days, blew away the Descartian concept of human superiority in emotional intelligence. Ariel was crazed by the realisation that she was unable to feed the newborns. In agitation, she substituted licking for suckling. She huddled them under her chest, constantly cleaning and feeling them. Breaking her defence to bottle feed the pups was an uphill task. She raptly overlooked the process, giving minimal time for nursing. Sniffing and inspecting every drop of medicine given to the pups, not for a moment did she lower the guard. Separating the pups from her for incubation was another challenge.

In spite of best efforts, the puppies started fading away. When the third, nicknamed Tilak, passed away in the cardboard incubating box, she intuitively knew it. She pounded the box, grabbed him and lay next to him moaning. The entire household sighed in revelation. The death of the last two survivors, called ‘Boy’ and ‘Girl’, of hypothermia devastated Ariel. She was restlessly in and out of the house, digging carpets or the ground. When she lay down, visceral agony translated into deep groans.

Often as she snuggles close to us for security, her moist nose and watery eyes reveal the mysteries of the non-human universe. Within a week, a playful pet changed into a heartbroken parent. Her palpable expression of loss set me thinking. Are we right in underrating the feelings of the animal world? manindersidhu7@gmail.com

The writer is professor of English at Government College for Girls in Chandigarh