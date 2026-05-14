...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Arms smuggling racket busted, 5 arrested with 6 pistols in Amritsar

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Cantonment police station, said officials.

Published on: May 14, 2026 06:16 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Amritsar
Advertisement

Police have dismantled an illegal arms smuggling module operating in the border belt and arrested five accused, including a juvenile, in a crackdown on cross-border crime.

The operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, leading to the recovery of six sophisticated pistols and 14 live cartridges, said officials.

The operation was carried out on the basis of specific intelligence inputs, leading to the recovery of six sophisticated pistols and 14 live cartridges, said officials.

The initial arrests were made when Akashdeep Singh, alias Akash, and Harmandeep Singh were apprehended with two pistols, including a .30-bore weapon and a Glock 9mm pistol, along with magazines and live cartridges.

Sharing details at a press conference, Amritsar commissioner of police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said: “Akashdeep interrogation led to the recovery of another pistol, a .32-bore Beretta, along with cartridges. Police teams also arrested Manish Singh, Kishan Singh and a juvenile from the Chheharta area. Three more pistols — manufactured in Italy, the United States, and Croatia — were recovered from their possession.”

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Arms Act at Cantonment police station, said officials.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Arms smuggling racket busted, 5 arrested with 6 pistols in Amritsar
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Arms smuggling racket busted, 5 arrested with 6 pistols in Amritsar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.