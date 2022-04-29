Army aspirant dies by suicide in Haryana’s Bhiwani district

A 23-year-old army aspirant died by suicide at a government school in a village of Bhiwani district on Thursday, police said.

Investigating officer Virender Singh of Mundhal check-post said the youngster hung himself from a tree at the same ground where he used to run for the past several years, practising for the army recruitment drive.

“His juniors spotted his body and informed the police. He had appeared in three army recruitment drives and cleared the written, physical and medical examinations but could not make it to the final cut-off. His parents pleaded with us not to register an FIR, so we handed over his body to them after a request from the villagers,” the investigating officer said.

The youngster’s father said his son dreamt of joining the army but his hopes were shattered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The army did not conduct a recruitment drive in the past three years and his son had crossed the upper age limit for eligibility.