Army chief visits Northern Command headquarters, reviews operational preparedness

ByHT Correspondent, Jammu
Feb 23, 2023 01:49 AM IST

On August 6 last year, Army chief General Manoj Pande had reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the LoC in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch during his two-day visit, which concluded on Saturday. Army chief on Wednesday visited the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur

Army chief General Manoj Pande on Wednesday visited the Northern Command headquarters in Udhampur and reviewed the operational preparedness of troops.

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande reviews the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation during his visit to the Northern Command Headquarters, in Udhampur on Wednesday. (ADGPI - INDIAN ARMY Twitter)
“General Manoj Pande, #COAS visited HQ @NorthernComd_IA and reviewed the operational preparedness and prevailing security situation. #COAS complimented all ranks for their high standards of professionalism and devotion to duty (sic),” the ADGPI, Army, wrote on its Twitter handle.

On January 1 this year, the Army chief had visited troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara sector.

On August 6 last year, General Manoj Pande had reviewed operational preparedness of troops along the Line of Control in Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch during his two-day visit, which concluded on Saturday.

