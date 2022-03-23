Army court dismisses, jails havildar for molesting jawan’s wife in Fazilka

New Delhi : Taking action against a non-commissioned officer, a general court martial of the Indian Army has recommended the dismissal of a havildar from service along with a one-year jail term after he was found guilty of molesting a jawan’s wife.

People familiar with the matter said the crime took place on November 10 last year at the Fazilka Cantonment in Punjab where the havildar from the 2 Jat Regiment was posted. The charge against him in the court martial was that he used criminal force against a woman with the intent to outrage her modesty, they said.

“This general court martial trial commenced on February 7 and on March 7, the verdict was passed against him finding him guilty. He has been punished with a reduction in rank, one-year rigorous imprisonment and dismissal from service without any benefits,” sources said.

A total of 16 witnesses in the case were examined and the prosecution was represented by lawyer Akshit Anand.

“In comparison with the civil courts, this trial was held at a fast pace. Justice has been delivered by the Indian Army to the victim following due process of law within a month and punishment is subject to confirmation. This also shows zero tolerance in the force towards such crimes,” he said.

The top brass of the Indian Army has issued orders to the field formations to adopt a zero tolerance policy towards such crimes.