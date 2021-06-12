Army jawan, nephew killed as mini-truck hits bike in Mohali

An army jawan and his nephew, who were on their way to Meerut, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an overtaking mini-truck on Saneta-Banur highway, police said on Friday.

The deceased are Sunil Kumar, a native of Bihar, and his nephew Gollu. The injured were rushed to civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6, where Sunil was declared brought dead and Gollu was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

The police said that Sunil had been transferred from Pathankot to Meerut, and the duo was on their way to Meerut when the accident took place in Mohali. Sunil was accompanying the truck carrying his furniture and other belongings.

Sunil’s son Abhishek was riding in the truck carrying his luggage.

The police have registered an FIR against mini-truck driver Vijay Kumar of Nawanshahr under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station.