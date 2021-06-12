Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Army jawan, nephew killed as mini-truck hits bike in Mohali
chandigarh news

Army jawan, nephew killed as mini-truck hits bike in Mohali

The soldier, who was transferred from Pathankot to Meerut, was accompanying the truck carrying his furniture and other belongings
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
PUBLISHED ON JUN 12, 2021 02:06 AM IST
The victims, Sunil Kumar of Bihar and his nephew Gollu, were first rushed to the civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6, where Sunil was declared brought dead. Gollu was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment. (HT FILE PHOTO)

An army jawan and his nephew, who were on their way to Meerut, were killed after their motorcycle was hit by an overtaking mini-truck on Saneta-Banur highway, police said on Friday.

The deceased are Sunil Kumar, a native of Bihar, and his nephew Gollu. The injured were rushed to civil hospital in Mohali’s Phase 6, where Sunil was declared brought dead and Gollu was referred to GMCH-32, Chandigarh, where he died during treatment.

The police said that Sunil had been transferred from Pathankot to Meerut, and the duo was on their way to Meerut when the accident took place in Mohali. Sunil was accompanying the truck carrying his furniture and other belongings.

Sunil’s son Abhishek was riding in the truck carrying his luggage.

The police have registered an FIR against mini-truck driver Vijay Kumar of Nawanshahr under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Sohana police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING NEWS

People take part in viral watermelon mustard challenge, share videos

Mama dog brings her favourite toy for her puppies. Viral video is too sweet

Serena Williams' daughter sports mini version of her iconic one-legged catsuit

Delhi Metro’s DDLJ-inspired reply to man wanting to meet girlfriend goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Covid-19 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Mumbai Rains LIVE
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP