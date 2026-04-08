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Army launches ‘Op Clean-up’ to clear Ladakh of legacy scrap

Thousands of rusted jerry cans, some dating back to the 1960s, are being retrieved from forward posts along the Line of Actual Control as road connectivity replaces vintage air-drops

Published on: Apr 08, 2026 10:57 pm IST
By Ashiq Hussain, Srinagar
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In a historic move to de-clutter the ecologically fragile Himalayan frontiers, the Indian Army has launched a massive initiative to retrieve thousands of rusted iron jerry cans—some nearly 80 years old—scattered across the glaciers and mountains of Ladakh.

Environmentalist Colonel PS Bindra (retd) flagged the issue to the Northern Command six months ago. (HT)

The project marks a shift from decades of air maintenance dependency to sustainable ground logistics. Since the 1962 conflict, remote posts along the Indo-China border remained inaccessible by road, forcing the military to airdrop essential food, kerosene, and fuel in iron containers. Over time, these containers accumulated into “tin wastelands,” corroding in temperatures as low as -25°C and scarring the pristine landscape.

Logistics to legacy

The scale of this legacy scrap became fully visible only recently, following an infrastructure push by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). The expansion of the border road network has finally allowed access to high-altitude zones that were previously accessible by flight only.

Environmentalist Colonel PS Bindra (retd), who flagged the issue to the Northern Command six months ago, said hundreds of tonnes of scrap was lying in the mountains.

So far, 15 to 20 truckloads have been brought down to Leh and Karu. The collected material is slated for a transparent e-auction via Metal Scrap Trade Corporation (MSTC) Limited. This ensures that the operation not only restores the plateau’s natural state but also generates national revenue from the disposal of surplus military stores.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Army launches ‘Op Clean-up’ to clear Ladakh of legacy scrap
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Army launches ‘Op Clean-up’ to clear Ladakh of legacy scrap
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