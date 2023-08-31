Major stabbed, beaten up in Mohali road rage incident

In the second road rage incident in the tricity in just five days, three men assaulted and stabbed a 39-year-old army major at the Phase 7 market for overtaking their car.

While returning home in his Hyundai i10 car, the Major saw a Toyota Innova parked in the middle of the road in Phase 7, Mohali, and in order to avoid a collision, he overtook the SUV.

Left bleeding on the road, the victim, Major Mandeep Singh Panaich, a resident of Phase 9, managed to return home and alerted the Mataur police the next day. But four days after the attack, that took place on August 26, police have yet to nab the accused.

In his statement to the police, Panaich said he was posted in Jaipur and was visiting his family in Mohali after taking leave from August 24 to 27.

On August 26, he and his family were out for dinner to celebrate his father’s birthday.

Around 1.15 am, he dropped his sister and niece in Landran.

While returning home in his Hyundai i10 car, he saw a Toyota Innova parked in the middle of the road in Phase 7. In order to avoid a collision, he overtook the SUV. This ticked off the Innova’s three occupants, who began chasing him in the SUV.

Panaich said in order to avoid confrontation, he switched off his car’s headlights and parked it behind the Phase 7 market from 3.10 am to 3.16 am.

However, the trio kept hunting for him. He then decided to talk to the men and stepped out his car.

But, without giving him a chance to speak, the accused started hurling abuses at him, before proceeding to beat him up and kick him between the legs. Enraged, they took out a sharp object and stabbed him in the stomach, causing him to faint, Panaich alleged.

When he regained consciousness after some time, he returned home and approached the Mataur police station the next day with a complaint.

Mataur police station SHO Gabbar Singh said police were scanning CCTV footage from cameras installed in the locality for leads about the accused.

A case under Sections 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), 323 (assault), 341 (wrongful restraint), 294 (obscene acts and songs) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the absconding accused.

On August 21, in a similar attack, a 42-year-old doctor was manhandled and dragged for 50 metres on a car’s bonnet after he confronted its driver for hitting his vehicle in Sector 8, Panchkula.

But nearly 10 days later, even Panchkula police have failed to arrested the accused despite the victim providing the registration number of the accused’s car and the entire incident being captured on CCTV.

